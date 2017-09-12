Good point Rupertbear.



After all the pre season hype from CH about " the largest budget ","going for promotion" ,"we need to get out of this division bla bla bla the season has been an embarrassing failure.

We need to face facts, we are a poor team in a poor division where the standard of rugby is bordering on amateur and we are still only a mid table side.

A team that snatches defeat from the hand of victory, with a CEO that is only too happy to tell loyal fans that its wrong to criticize when they have paid their hard earned cash to watch games thrown away through silly penalties and lack of discipline.



Crowds are dropping as people find other things to do on a Sunday, than pay £15 to watch paint dry.



I have held a season ticket since the great days at Tattersfield, but chose to pay as I went this year.

That is something I have not regretted , even though I have attended all but two home games this year , i will be doing the same next year unless I am convinced other wise.



GT was appointed as he was "The man with the knowledge of the division" and what did he bring............Poor player recruitment, boring rugby and disappointed.

CH said it was GT's team and he had nothing to do with the selection but as I see it he was the man who appointed the man that was going to ensure our trips to the rugby wilderness would be short lived.



Now all we receive is the drivel from "The dugout".



For the love of God please knock this tripe on the head because you are turning the club in to a laughing stock.

Excuse after excuse and never a straight answer given, then calling fans for voicing an opinion.

I think a job in politics beckons Mr Hall when his tenure in RL is over ,which with any luck will be after next weeks game.



Club Doncaster need to look at the Dons and decide if they want the club to move forward with a new CEO or leave it to die a slow painful death under the currant one.

Carl thanks for all you have done ,but it really is time to go.