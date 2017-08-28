WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Batchelor

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity James Batchelor

Post a reply
Re: James Batchelor
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:10 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9478
Location: wakefield
Trojan Horse wrote:
If I were to liken him to another player in the game at the moment I'd say he's got a similar style to Bateman.

You can see he's got quality about him and a good off season could see him take a starting second row shirt in 2018.


I don't see that.
I see him more of a Ben Currie style.
Bateman is all about aggression and rugged strength beyond his size.
Currie and Batchelor are tall striding runners who hit with the power of their size and have balance and strength in their run. And I get the impression they think about their game. Whereas Bateman (I don't know him of course) seems to be all instinct and plays what's right in front of him.

I think Batchelor, if he can stay injury free, and can put a bit of size on without losing his speed, will be one of our best.
And comes at a time when we are more likely to be able to keep him!
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: James Batchelor
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:03 pm
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 434
Club1873 working ? Something good to come out of the Glover/Elston era ? Or would it have been inevitable with Carter at the helm ? Who knows, who cares. I'm happy to carry on paying while players like this are emerging.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, cocker, Emley Cat, eric35, MashPotatoes, New York Bar X111, Oddshapeball, Paddyfc, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Towns88 and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,0722,03976,1994,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
18
- 44BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
28
- 35SWINTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
24
- 30OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM