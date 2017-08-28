Trojan Horse wrote: If I were to liken him to another player in the game at the moment I'd say he's got a similar style to Bateman.



You can see he's got quality about him and a good off season could see him take a starting second row shirt in 2018.

I don't see that.I see him more of a Ben Currie style.Bateman is all about aggression and rugged strength beyond his size.Currie and Batchelor are tall striding runners who hit with the power of their size and have balance and strength in their run. And I get the impression they think about their game. Whereas Bateman (I don't know him of course) seems to be all instinct and plays what's right in front of him.I think Batchelor, if he can stay injury free, and can put a bit of size on without losing his speed, will be one of our best.And comes at a time when we are more likely to be able to keep him!