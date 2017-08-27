Such an exciting talent...think he's got the potential to be one of our best ever homegrown talents!
The way he tackles and hits players now so early in his career and giving so much away physically...in a season or two we could have a real player on our hands...be great to see him again before the end of the season...
Shame he got the injury when he did because I think swapping him and Kirmo around was working a treat!
