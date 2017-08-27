WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Batchelor

James Batchelor
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:27 pm
I'm really looking forward to seeing this lad progress; such a shame his season was cut short this year as I think he could have played a big part in the push for the 4. Strong lad with no fear (Gareth Ellis mould)?
Re: James Batchelor
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:43 pm
I'm really looking forward to seeing this lad progress; such a shame his season was cut short this year as I think he could have played a big part in the push for the 4. Strong lad with no fear (Gareth Ellis mould)?


Yep I thought he was well on the way this season, no idea what his injury is but it must be pretty serious.
Re: James Batchelor
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:48 pm
Hip injury for Batch wasn't it? Big future ahead for that lad. Him and TJ have been big misses
Re: James Batchelor
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:26 am
vastman wrote:
Yep I thought he was well on the way this season, no idea what his injury is but it must be pretty serious.


Think they said it was about a ten week hip injury which doesn't sound too bad hopefully.
Re: James Batchelor
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:02 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
Think they said it was about a ten week hip injury which doesn't sound too bad hopefully.


Just seems young for such an injury, not that I'm an expert. Easily the best young forward we've produced since Ellis and Westwood, good hands and runs beautiful lines.

I suppose I'm more worried about his injury more than most because a bit like TJ injury is the only thing I can think of that could stop these two.
