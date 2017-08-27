jakeyg95 wrote:
Think they said it was about a ten week hip injury which doesn't sound too bad hopefully.
Just seems young for such an injury, not that I'm an expert. Easily the best young forward we've produced since Ellis and Westwood, good hands and runs beautiful lines.
I suppose I'm more worried about his injury more than most because a bit like TJ injury is the only thing I can think of that could stop these two.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: adelaide-giant.no9, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, JBURT82, M62 J30 TRINITY, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, PopTart, reedy, Sandal Cat, try scorer, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 160 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity