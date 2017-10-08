Towns88 wrote: Sneyd has played in 3 at Wembley. 1 of which he was hauled off after a horror half hour.



Gale played behind a pack which made 18 handling errors yesterday. Eighteen, Jonathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk would have been on the losing side yesterday playing in a game with such damning statistics.

Not the point. Sneyd has shown up well in the last two big games he's been in. However what really matters is that he has always skill that even the Aussies struggle with. He can kick a team to death.Gale may be the better player in every other way though I personally don't think he is. But he can't run a game with his boot and negative though it sounds that's our only chance.He's simply a better option imho. Not that I think it will make that much difference.