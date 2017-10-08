WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SNEYD

Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:32 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5227
Location: Over there
Towns88 wrote:
Sneyd has played in 3 at Wembley. 1 of which he was hauled off after a horror half hour.

Gale played behind a pack which made 18 handling errors yesterday. Eighteen, Jonathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk would have been on the losing side yesterday playing in a game with such damning statistics.


I agree that Sneyd also had a big game nightmare at Cas. Maybe there's a clue there ....

Hull were struggling in their first Sneyd Wembley final and he pulled out a forty-twenty that turned the game. He cemented his big-game status by a match-winning peformance this year. Perhaps Gale isn't at the big-game level yet.

Having said that, Gale could have kicked ten forty-twenties and your forwards would have spilled the ball on the second tackle each time.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:46 pm
huddiepuddies
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 10:58 am
Posts: 204
Location: barnsley tha nose
Woudn't select either; even before yesterday's game the obvious choice was McGuire.

Even with my loathing of everything Leeds RL he is still the best English half by far.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:53 pm
Big lads mate
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3244
huddiepuddies wrote:
Woudn't select either; even before yesterday's game the obvious choice was McGuire.

Even with my loathing of everything Leeds RL he is still the best English half by far.

Definitely shone yesterday.
