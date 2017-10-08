Towns88 wrote: Sneyd has played in 3 at Wembley. 1 of which he was hauled off after a horror half hour.



Gale played behind a pack which made 18 handling errors yesterday. Eighteen, Jonathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk would have been on the losing side yesterday playing in a game with such damning statistics.

I agree that Sneyd also had a big game nightmare at Cas. Maybe there's a clue there ....Hull were struggling in their first Sneyd Wembley final and he pulled out a forty-twenty that turned the game. He cemented his big-game status by a match-winning peformance this year. Perhaps Gale isn't at the big-game level yet.Having said that, Gale could have kicked ten forty-twenties and your forwards would have spilled the ball on the second tackle each time.