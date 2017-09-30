WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SNEYD

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity SNEYD

Post a reply
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:29 pm
marc271841 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 81
PopTart wrote:
I like Sneyd but I think Gale is more versatile and should be better at International.
Sneyd is ahead of Williams though but obviously you have Widdop to consider too.


Widdop is streets ahead of both of these at present. He's been in scintillating form for the Dragons this year. I really hope he can bring it on to the international stage.

The good news is I'm not the one picking, but If I was I'd go Widdop and Gale all day long.
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:33 pm
marc271841 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 81
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Gale will win the man of steel, has guided the team that came top by a long way, and took them to a grand final. It seems a no-brainer.

It's the three-quarter line where we are weak, and the Aussies are always strong.


I agree with every word of this. I slightly digress but the same could be said about the previous man of steel Danny Houghton. How he's not played for England is an absolute mystery.

Regarding the three quarters. Why has Atkins been constantly overlooked?
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:40 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 656
marc271841 wrote:
I agree with every word of this. I slightly digress but the same could be said about the previous man of steel Danny Houghton. How he's not played for England is an absolute mystery.

Regarding the three quarters. Why has Atkins been constantly overlooked?


Am I right or is it a figment of my imagination, but didn't Atkins make the England team whilst still with Trinity?
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:44 pm
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 111
Redscat wrote:
Am I right or is it a figment of my imagination, but didn't Atkins make the England team whilst still with Trinity?

Yes along with Ferres and Rooney.
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:47 pm
marc271841 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 81
Long time ago that, and he's played good rugby on recent years. He's certainly got the size to stand toe to toe with the Aussies
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:14 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26298
Location: Poodle Power!
little wayne69 wrote:
Yes along with Ferres and Rooney.


I think that was England knights? Not a full cap I'm afraid but I may be wrong.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Horbury Cat, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, little wayne69, marc271841, MC_Wildcat, Overground, Redscat, Sandal Cat, senoj, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule and 252 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,9152,77676,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
44
- 14SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
10
- 26CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM