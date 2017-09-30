PopTart wrote: I like Sneyd but I think Gale is more versatile and should be better at International.

Sneyd is ahead of Williams though but obviously you have Widdop to consider too.

Widdop is streets ahead of both of these at present. He's been in scintillating form for the Dragons this year. I really hope he can bring it on to the international stage.The good news is I'm not the one picking, but If I was I'd go Widdop and Gale all day long.