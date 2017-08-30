Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm

Posts: 10615



PopTart wrote: He doesn't seem to need to put much effort into it either. His 40-20 was hardly noticeable as he looked like he was just dropping it over the top but it went right to the flag.

I guess it's like a golf swing. If you have the technique you don't need as much power and you keep your accuracy.



That's what makes his goal kicking so good I think. Alot of kickers almost struggle to reach the posts from the touch line and have to try to kick the skin off the ball just to get it there. Sneyd just has such easy power, it doesn't matter where he is on the pitch he just strokes it and it flies and flies. Superb technique.

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13371

Location: Ossett

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Superb technique.



Indeed - I wish Eddie would mention it more often.



Indeed - I wish Eddie would mention it more often.

Anyhow - I agree with Vasty - on the international stage, Sneyd is probably the better option; his skillset is much more suited to the very few chinks in the Aussies armour - although he'd probably find himself making those snap kicks more often than he does in SL.

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2012 2:21 pm

Posts: 34

having watched two close, high pressured semi-finals, it was noticeable that one scrum half turned up and won the game for his team, whilst the other was largely anonymous.



one had a perfect day with the boot, one missed a conversion which ultimately would have given his team a draw.



funny how different people re-act to pressure. PopTart

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am

Posts: 9550

Location: wakefield

I like Sneyd but I think Gale is more versatile and should be better at International.

Sneyd is ahead of Williams though but obviously you have Widdop to consider too.

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 5199

Location: Over there

Gale over Sneyd for England. Sneyd is a great player but he does have a habit of disappearing in games, but then rescuing the game with a superb kick, whereas Gale is an ever-present thorn. He's shown he can handle the pressure, and even thrives on it. Sneyd seems to shrink in it sometimes. Gale will win the man of steel, has guided the team that came top by a long way, and took them to a grand final. It seems a no-brainer.



It's the three-quarter line where we are weak, and the Aussies are always strong. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26297

Location: Poodle Power!

Internationals are not the same as club games.



Both players will be out of their comfort zone with players they barely know. If people think Gale will be able to play for GB like he does for Cas they are in for a rude awakening.



One of the few things you can do at international level consistently is your tactical kicking. When you consider how we struggle to to gain territory let alone posession then Sneyd's kicking game is way more valuable than Gales more obvious dynamic play.



I realise our visiting Cas fan is understandably blinded by his loyalty to his teams players but everyone else needs to be more realistic.



Sneyd and Widdop ahead of Gale all day long for me. SUPPORT SWAG... Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm

Posts: 95

vastman wrote: I realise our visiting Cas fan is understandably blinded by his loyalty to his teams players but everyone else needs to be more realistic.



You're not blinded by your pathological hatred of anything Cas, are you?



You're not blinded by your pathological hatred of anything Cas, are you?

Gale by plenty.

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26297

Location: Poodle Power!

Parkside Freddie wrote: You're not blinded by your pathological hatred of anything Cas, are you?



Gale by plenty.



So any Trinity/England fan who doesn't think Gale is the best choice has a pathological hatred for Cas? Certainly stifles any debate but that is fairly typical I suppose.



So any Trinity/England fan who doesn't think Gale is the best choice has a pathological hatred for Cas? Certainly stifles any debate but that is fairly typical I suppose.

If it's any consolation it's purely academic as Wayne Bennett won't have any idea what to do with either of them.



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm

Posts: 3232

Bullseye wrote: We need the best kicker Vs the Aussies as we'll find it harder to get in a position to make an attacking kick. Someone that can kick long is essential.

