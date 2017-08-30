Gale over Sneyd for England. Sneyd is a great player but he does have a habit of disappearing in games, but then rescuing the game with a superb kick, whereas Gale is an ever-present thorn. He's shown he can handle the pressure, and even thrives on it. Sneyd seems to shrink in it sometimes. Gale will win the man of steel, has guided the team that came top by a long way, and took them to a grand final. It seems a no-brainer.
It's the three-quarter line where we are weak, and the Aussies are always strong.