Re: SNEYD
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:46 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27296
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
We need the best kicker Vs the Aussies as we'll find it harder to get in a position to make an attacking kick. Someone that can kick long is essential.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: SNEYD
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:34 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10615
PopTart wrote:
He doesn't seem to need to put much effort into it either. His 40-20 was hardly noticeable as he looked like he was just dropping it over the top but it went right to the flag.
I guess it's like a golf swing. If you have the technique you don't need as much power and you keep your accuracy.


That's what makes his goal kicking so good I think. Alot of kickers almost struggle to reach the posts from the touch line and have to try to kick the skin off the ball just to get it there. Sneyd just has such easy power, it doesn't matter where he is on the pitch he just strokes it and it flies and flies. Superb technique.
Re: SNEYD
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:42 am
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13371
Location: Ossett
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Superb technique.


Indeed - I wish Eddie would mention it more often.

Anyhow - I agree with Vasty - on the international stage, Sneyd is probably the better option; his skillset is much more suited to the very few chinks in the Aussies armour - although he'd probably find himself making those snap kicks more often than he does in SL.
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:43 am
largeprop

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2012 2:21 pm
Posts: 34
having watched two close, high pressured semi-finals, it was noticeable that one scrum half turned up and won the game for his team, whilst the other was largely anonymous.

one had a perfect day with the boot, one missed a conversion which ultimately would have given his team a draw.

funny how different people re-act to pressure.
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:08 am
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9550
Location: wakefield
I like Sneyd but I think Gale is more versatile and should be better at International.
Sneyd is ahead of Williams though but obviously you have Widdop to consider too.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:27 am
Slugger McBatt
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5199
Location: Over there
Gale over Sneyd for England. Sneyd is a great player but he does have a habit of disappearing in games, but then rescuing the game with a superb kick, whereas Gale is an ever-present thorn. He's shown he can handle the pressure, and even thrives on it. Sneyd seems to shrink in it sometimes. Gale will win the man of steel, has guided the team that came top by a long way, and took them to a grand final. It seems a no-brainer.

It's the three-quarter line where we are weak, and the Aussies are always strong.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: SNEYD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:29 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26295
Location: Poodle Power!
Internationals are not the same as club games.

Both players will be out of their comfort zone with players they barely know. If people think Gale will be able to play for GB like he does for Cas they are in for a rude awakening.

One of the few things you can do at international level consistently is your tactical kicking. When you consider how we struggle to to gain territory let alone posession then Sneyd's kicking game is way more valuable than Gales more obvious dynamic play.

I realise our visiting Cas fan is understandably blinded by his loyalty to his teams players but everyone else needs to be more realistic.

Sneyd and Widdop ahead of Gale all day long for me.
SUPPORT SWAG...
