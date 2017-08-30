He doesn't seem to need to put much effort into it either. His 40-20 was hardly noticeable as he looked like he was just dropping it over the top but it went right to the flag. I guess it's like a golf swing. If you have the technique you don't need as much power and you keep your accuracy.
That's what makes his goal kicking so good I think. Alot of kickers almost struggle to reach the posts from the touch line and have to try to kick the skin off the ball just to get it there. Sneyd just has such easy power, it doesn't matter where he is on the pitch he just strokes it and it flies and flies. Superb technique.
