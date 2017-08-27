WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SNEYD

Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:59 pm
djcool
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2446
Location: Halifax
Redscat wrote:
Know what you mean Vasty re Williams. Any young player coming into the Wigan first team and has one good game is automatically pencilled in as a future GB player, and is ultimately played whether he has fully made the grade or not. The same a[plies to Leedds youngsters and prospects from lower clubs get overlooked. That's what happened with Broughie. A great natural scrum half but had to opt for Ireland because berks like Mcnamara were in charge of England selection.

Doesn't Brough play for Scotland with Tom?
Re: SNEYD
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:07 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 627
djcool wrote:
Doesn't Brough play for Scotland with Tom?


Just testing dj. Oh! By the way: you passed!!!
Re: SNEYD
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:23 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9480
Location: wakefield
They are just different styles for me.
Williams is a exceptional runner and slightly above average passer and kicker.
When you put him with an organiser and a dominant pack he is outstanding.

Sneyd is an exceptional kicker and above average passer and organiser
Kelly will be good for him.

Partnerships make halfbacks.

Gregory and Edwards were great together. Edwards wouldn't have been as good without Gregory. He eventually developed into an organiser too but was a long way off when younger.
If you have a Steadman you need a Fox
If you have a Paul, you need a Deacon
If you have a Miller you need a Finn

Even Wally Lewis played better with a Mark Murray or an Alfie Langer. He ran the show, they ran and chipped away on the back of his play. When he played with Sterlo, they were both great but they kind of got in each others way.
Sterlo and Kenny....perfect for each other
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: SNEYD
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:37 pm
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2635
Location: Back of the North stand
I thought he had a much better 2nd half than 1st. His kicking on the last in the first half wasn't great.
Re: SNEYD
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:34 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26153
Location: Poodle Power!
Mable_Syrup wrote:
I thought he had a much better 2nd half than 1st. His kicking on the last in the first half wasn't great.


Thought it was exceptional in both halves to be honest. :?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: SNEYD
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:39 am
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2635
Location: Back of the North stand
They seemed to be too far to get any kick pressure and always found the man waiting to catch it. Never made it hard to deal with. Second half was great. That 40/20 was beautiful
Re: SNEYD
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:10 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9480
Location: wakefield
He rarely kicked straight to hands. His first half was different to simply establish field position.
His short kicks worked better close to the line.

He is also working to the team strengths.
It might not work the same for a team like ours
We have fast wingers so good passing is the key to our game.
With tall, well muscled wingers like they have, getting a 1-1 on the air is perfect tactics.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: SNEYD
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:40 pm
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 708
PopTart wrote:
He rarely kicked straight to hands.


He's an absolutely top class kicker. Probably the best in SL.
Re: SNEYD
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:08 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9480
Location: wakefield
jakeyg95 wrote:
He's an absolutely top class kicker. Probably the best in SL.


He doesn't seem to need to put much effort into it either. His 40-20 was hardly noticeable as he looked like he was just dropping it over the top but it went right to the flag.
I guess it's like a golf swing. If you have the technique you don't need as much power and you keep your accuracy.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: SNEYD
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:42 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26153
Location: Poodle Power!
PopTart wrote:
He doesn't seem to need to put much effort into it either. His 40-20 was hardly noticeable as he looked like he was just dropping it over the top but it went right to the flag.
I guess it's like a golf swing. If you have the technique you don't need as much power and you keep your accuracy.


The last player who I saw who kicked that effortlessly was Nigel Wright. He used to kick 40/20s when they din't even exist. He kicked that far for territory and the chance to win a contested scrum - it's a natural gift imho and very rare.

Against the Aussies I see a great kicking game as possibly the only chance we have of breaking them down. Nothing frustrates the Aussies more than not having the ball in hand as much as they like. Kick them to death, they won't like it. 8)
SUPPORT SWAG...
