They are just different styles for me.

Williams is a exceptional runner and slightly above average passer and kicker.

When you put him with an organiser and a dominant pack he is outstanding.



Sneyd is an exceptional kicker and above average passer and organiser

Kelly will be good for him.



Partnerships make halfbacks.



Gregory and Edwards were great together. Edwards wouldn't have been as good without Gregory. He eventually developed into an organiser too but was a long way off when younger.

If you have a Steadman you need a Fox

If you have a Paul, you need a Deacon

If you have a Miller you need a Finn



Even Wally Lewis played better with a Mark Murray or an Alfie Langer. He ran the show, they ran and chipped away on the back of his play. When he played with Sterlo, they were both great but they kind of got in each others way.

Sterlo and Kenny....perfect for each other