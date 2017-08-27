Redscat wrote:

Know what you mean Vasty re Williams. Any young player coming into the Wigan first team and has one good game is automatically pencilled in as a future GB player, and is ultimately played whether he has fully made the grade or not. The same a[plies to Leedds youngsters and prospects from lower clubs get overlooked. That's what happened with Broughie. A great natural scrum half but had to opt for Ireland because berks like Mcnamara were in charge of England selection.