SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:27 pm
Redscat




Having watched him closely yesterday, like him or loathe him you've got to admit that the lad's one helluva scrum half. His tactical kicking was spot on. I'd have him at Wakefield any day.
Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:36 pm
Wildthing






Superb player and well deserved MoM.

Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:37 pm
vastman






Redscat wrote:
Having watched him closely yesterday, like him or loathe him you've got to admit that the lad's one helluva scrum half. His tactical kicking was spot on. I'd have him at Wakefield any day.


I'd have him in the GB team, he's far more of a big match player than Williams or Gale. He's not as consistent over a season as those two but that doesn't matter in internationals competition. The pressure doesn't seem to phase him at all.

Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:28 pm
Egg Banjo





An amazing half who's not afraid to get his shirt dirty like some of the other halves in the league. Certainly deserves a starting spot in the England squad

Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:30 pm
largeprop



you forget the Leeds v Cas cup final then Vastman. Sneyd was hauled off after 20 very in-effectual mins.
That would be pressure.
Give me Gale anyday.
Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:35 pm
MashPotatoes




largeprop wrote:
you forget the Leeds v Cas cup final then Vastman. Sneyd was hauled off after 20 very in-effectual mins.
That would be pressure.
Give me Gale anyday.


Nar ! That's stupid hairdo and ugly kite is enough to put any man off watching RL.
Give me Liam Finn anyday :@/
Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:40 pm
vastman






largeprop wrote:
you forget the Leeds v Cas cup final then Vastman. Sneyd was hauled off after 20 very in-effectual mins.
That would be pressure.
Give me Gale anyday.


Come on, I can also recall plenty of games where Gale has been poor. In the last two years since moving to Hull he's grown and grown and the kicking game alone is worth him playing, Gale is nowhere near on that one.

You on the other hand are clearly forgetting Gales three England games all of which he was the very epitome of in-effectual, so pot and kettle if ever I saw it.

Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:41 pm
vastman






MashPotatoes wrote:
Nar ! That's stupid hairdo and ugly kite is enough to put any man off watching RL.
Give me Liam Finn anyday :@/


No hair issues with Finny :D

Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:59 pm
Redscat




vastman wrote:
I'd have him in the GB team, he's far more of a big match player than Williams or Gale. He's not as consistent over a season as those two but that doesn't matter in internationals competition. The pressure doesn't seem to phase him at all.


Know what you mean Vasty re Williams. Any young player coming into the Wigan first team and has one good game is automatically pencilled in as a future GB player, and is ultimately played whether he has fully made the grade or not. The same a[plies to Leedds youngsters and prospects from lower clubs get overlooked. That's what happened with Broughie. A great natural scrum half but had to opt for Ireland because berks like Mcnamara were in charge of England selection.
Re: SNEYD
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:24 pm
wakefieldwall




Brough was very unfortunate. Overlooked for England to protect a loose forward's ego.

I have my doubts about Gale's effectiveness outside of the Cas structure. That Sneyd was behind Kevin Brown in the pecking order at the last calling was ridiculous.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

