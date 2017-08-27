vastman wrote: I'd have him in the GB team, he's far more of a big match player than Williams or Gale. He's not as consistent over a season as those two but that doesn't matter in internationals competition. The pressure doesn't seem to phase him at all.

Know what you mean Vasty re Williams. Any young player coming into the Wigan first team and has one good game is automatically pencilled in as a future GB player, and is ultimately played whether he has fully made the grade or not. The same a[plies to Leedds youngsters and prospects from lower clubs get overlooked. That's what happened with Broughie. A great natural scrum half but had to opt for Ireland because berks like Mcnamara were in charge of England selection.