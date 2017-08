Redscat wrote: Having watched him closely yesterday, like him or loathe him you've got to admit that the lad's one helluva scrum half. His tactical kicking was spot on. I'd have him at Wakefield any day.

I'd have him in the GB team, he's far more of a big match player than Williams or Gale. He's not as consistent over a season as those two but that doesn't matter in internationals competition. The pressure doesn't seem to phase him at all.