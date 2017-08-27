I decided before the game I wanted Hull to win as I was expecting Sam Tomkins to do his usual in Benthams ear every 2 mins influencing decisions but for once he didn't so after half time I wanted a Wigan win.



Wigan for me are at your best and most dangerous when you throw the ball out wide and I don't understand why that didn't happen until it was more or less too late?



As a Giants fan is it me or is Joe Burgess really not fit? he seems to have lost that injection of pace and I thought he didn't look fit when we played you a few weeks ago.



I don't think your situation is as bad as your fans are making out. The Super League is becoming more like the NRL now (not in terms of standard) but in the way that teams are becoming the same standard and any team can beat anyone on their day with the exception of Widnes and Leigh.



I know due to past success a lot of your fans expect you to still win everything and will be unhappy when don't but I think for any team now its going to be very hard to replicate success year on year.



You as a club produce more home grown players than any other and that is something I enjoyed watching yesterday.



In your off season recruitment I think you need a couple more prop forwards for next year to improve.