Andrew Glover didnt spend a great deal of time in the office to be honest, and a lot of the day to day running and decision making, I feel, was done by Jimmy.



It certainly didnt help the club when Eric France went under, costing the club a lot of money. A lot of clubs would have struggled in that situation, regardless of who the chairman is.



A couple of errors were made off the back of this, I feel, given the timing of it. For me they should have pulled out of signing Justin Poore and maybe not signing Molloy shortly after when we sent Mariano out on loan. There was no relegation after all, that year, so could have ran with a cheaper prop at least until we had a sponsor sorted.



The main money drain for me was giving away season tickets and booking acts to an empty stadium, that cost the club a lot of money.



There were also a lot of player compromise deals going off around this time, far too many really, which also cost the club quite a bit. I recall a convetsation with Andrew Glover about this, and he said he didnt like it, and there were too many