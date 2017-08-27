WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mr carter

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Mr carter

Post a reply
Re: Mr carter
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:48 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 616
[quote="wrencat1873"

The very fact that 4 years on, we have the most successful Wakefield .[/quote]

I'm sure you mean in the SL era Wrencat! but I agree MC and his colleagues have done a sterling job.
Just want the council to get their bloody finger out now!
Re: Mr carter
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:51 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26146
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Couldnt agree more with the OP. Thank you Michael, and also Chris Brereton too.

Also agree there with Chissitt, regarding Andrew Glover. Maybe if the two ran the club together back in 2011 onwards, with a very strong CEO that was passionate about the club, and its progression on and off the field. Someone who was strong willed, we may not of gone through the trials and tribulations we went through on and off the pitch between 2013-15.

Jakey, I too feel that the only thing holding us back is the stadium issue. And from that, think the gates would increase, hence more revenue, to help us in spending full cap, which in turn, would make us even more competetive than what we are now.


Don't know why we are onto Glover all of a sudden but FWIW.

I thought he was dodgy from the start and as a stated at the time it was all window dressing, something for which I was shot down in flames for saying.

I agree he had a really poor team around him most notably the boy wonder I can't argue with that but he picked em. As I keep saying it took Ted 15 years to run Trinity into the ground with his wheeler dealer nonsense - it took Glover three years to do the same - tells me all I need to know.

It's just opinions but they are mine.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Mr carter
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:55 pm
Maffy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 87
Location: East WF6 The best part
vastman wrote:
Don't know why we are onto Glover all of a sudden but FWIW.

I thought he was dodgy from the start and as a stated at the time it was all window dressing, something for which I was shot down in flames for saying.

Tricky2309 wrote:
If only we hadn't had the glover/elston period beforehand which meant his first two years were spent righting a sinking ship.
Re: Mr carter
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:23 pm
Lockers700 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 125
Mr Carter & co have done a remarkable job under the circumstances & that is why it is all the more heartbreaking regarding the stadium shenanigans & it's probable conclusion!
Re: Mr carter
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:38 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1589
Andrew Glover didnt spend a great deal of time in the office to be honest, and a lot of the day to day running and decision making, I feel, was done by Jimmy.

It certainly didnt help the club when Eric France went under, costing the club a lot of money. A lot of clubs would have struggled in that situation, regardless of who the chairman is.

A couple of errors were made off the back of this, I feel, given the timing of it. For me they should have pulled out of signing Justin Poore and maybe not signing Molloy shortly after when we sent Mariano out on loan. There was no relegation after all, that year, so could have ran with a cheaper prop at least until we had a sponsor sorted.

The main money drain for me was giving away season tickets and booking acts to an empty stadium, that cost the club a lot of money.

There were also a lot of player compromise deals going off around this time, far too many really, which also cost the club quite a bit. I recall a convetsation with Andrew Glover about this, and he said he didnt like it, and there were too many
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, dboy, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, got there, jakeyg95, Lockers700, PHe, pocket 4's, PopTart, Redscat, Towns88, Trinity1315, vastman, wakefieldwall, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,7241,62176,1984,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
21
- 22MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
14
- 16ST GEORGE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM