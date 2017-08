Carter & Co have done a superb job.

I dont think that when they came in and had to sell one of our better players pretty much every week, just to pay the wages, that Wakefield would be doing anything better that just about surviving.

The very fact that 4 years on, we have the most successful Wakefield side is, quite frankly, unbelievable and beyond anyones most optimistic expectations.

If anyone deserves this club to be successful, it is MC & CB, thank you gentlemen.