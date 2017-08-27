WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ladbrokes cross bar challenge

Ladbrokes cross bar challenge
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:10 am
Bostwick


Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1165
Was there ever a more lame half time competition. The Ladbrokes Cross Bar Challenge, They build it up offer loads of money then the person chosen to take part walks up. You know that they cannot kick it twenty metres let alone the thirty, so hitting the crossbar is impossible. It is just a waste of time. To prove the point Kevin Sinfield had a go. Okay he made the distance as you would expect, but the ball sailed over the bar by at least five meters. If they are going to do a half time event, do one where people have a chance to win.
Re: Ladbrokes cross bar challenge
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:34 pm
northernbloke


Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 216
I have done it twice in a row, never when it mattered but hey
Re: Ladbrokes cross bar challenge
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:04 am
Bostwick


Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1165
They picked a girl in her twenties, who probably had never kicked rugby ball in her life. That is what makes it so lame.
NB, you would not have been selected as you had a small chance of winning. That is Bookmakers for you.
Re: Ladbrokes cross bar challenge
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:47 pm
Uncle Rico



Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3116
Location: Stuck in 1982
We (Wire) actually had a winner last game of last season and the guy won a trip to Australia including a game, think he picked the Cowboys all part of being sponsored by Emirates.

Most lame/daft half time challenge was away at Widnes where a guy drove Bentley convertible onto the plastic pitch with the roof down. No idea what the prize was but the challenge was to kick a ball 20m and one bounce it in the car.

Good luck this season and next, obviously apart from this weekend
Re: Ladbrokes cross bar challenge
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:20 am
Riverside Red



Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 7:51 pm
Posts: 147
Location: Lancashire
I was at Everton, probably ten years ago now when a guy walked away with a new car. He had to hit the cross bar TWICE , with a round ball ;-) , which he actually did.
Re: Ladbrokes cross bar challenge
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:13 pm
northernbloke


Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 216
They use a round ball in sport? How odd lol
See these things can be done! And if it was easy what would be the point

