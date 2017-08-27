Was there ever a more lame half time competition. The Ladbrokes Cross Bar Challenge, They build it up offer loads of money then the person chosen to take part walks up. You know that they cannot kick it twenty metres let alone the thirty, so hitting the crossbar is impossible. It is just a waste of time. To prove the point Kevin Sinfield had a go. Okay he made the distance as you would expect, but the ball sailed over the bar by at least five meters. If they are going to do a half time event, do one where people have a chance to win.