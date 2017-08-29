WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it

Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:11 am
fc-eaststander
Fonua and Talona are match winners simple and Mark is the best kicker both goal and field in super league him and Watts should be a shoe in for the England squad I'm not saying they start but should be involved other than Luke gale who has been brilliant this season I can not think of a better English half also Jamie Shaul is second only to Hardaker this season at full back and on performances should come in before Ratchford but having a coach in Aus who only sees TV games and us on once in 7 super 8 games we will be lucky to have any in the England Squad Betts will push for all the lanks clubs players like Brown
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:58 am
Wilde 3
I wouldn't swap Watts for any other prop in Super League
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:46 pm
fc-eaststander
A couple of talking points or questions if anyone is out there can enlighten me are

Was there any in goal refs I could not see them on Tv and I do not remember them on game day but they was the last thing I was looking for just wondered why there wingers foot in touch when collecting a kick was not spotted ?

Also did Tomkins pick his losers medal up I've been told he did not go up the steps ?

Where was Steve Michaels at the homecoming and I would have thought he may have featured this week with us resting a few players is he ill ?

Was the attendance affected by us selling club Wembley tickets this year as opposed to the RFL including them in the gate weather they was in attendance or not other years ?

Thanks
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:50 pm
hull2524
didn't see michaels at wembley either, not saying he wasn't there but didn't see him on the pitch after
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:07 pm
fc-eaststander
hull2524 wrote:
didn't see michaels at wembley either, not saying he wasn't there but didn't see him on the pitch after
I thought I saw Michaels on the pitch after the game in a suite on TV that's why I was surprised he was not at the homecoming hope its not an issue with him missing out
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:15 pm
hull2524
ok, I hope not as I like Michaels
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 5:24 am
Ellam
Michaels was on the pitch at the end
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:41 am
Karen
fc-eaststander wrote:
A couple of talking points or questions if anyone is out there can enlighten me are

Was there any in goal refs I could not see them on Tv and I do not remember them on game day but they was the last thing I was looking for just wondered why there wingers foot in touch when collecting a kick was not spotted ?


There are never in goal refs at a televised game and by the time the BBC reviewed it, the try had been scored.
