A couple of talking points or questions if anyone is out there can enlighten me are



Was there any in goal refs I could not see them on Tv and I do not remember them on game day but they was the last thing I was looking for just wondered why there wingers foot in touch when collecting a kick was not spotted ?



Also did Tomkins pick his losers medal up I've been told he did not go up the steps ?



Where was Steve Michaels at the homecoming and I would have thought he may have featured this week with us resting a few players is he ill ?



Was the attendance affected by us selling club Wembley tickets this year as opposed to the RFL including them in the gate weather they was in attendance or not other years ?



Thanks