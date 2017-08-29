Fonua and Talona are match winners simple and Mark is the best kicker both goal and field in super league him and Watts should be a shoe in for the England squad I'm not saying they start but should be involved other than Luke gale who has been brilliant this season I can not think of a better English half also Jamie Shaul is second only to Hardaker this season at full back and on performances should come in before Ratchford but having a coach in Aus who only sees TV games and us on once in 7 super 8 games we will be lucky to have any in the England Squad Betts will push for all the lanks clubs players like Brown