Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:11 am
fc-eaststander User avatar
Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2033
Location: West Hull
Fonua and Talona are match winners simple and Mark is the best kicker both goal and field in super league him and Watts should be a shoe in for the England squad I'm not saying they start but should be involved other than Luke gale who has been brilliant this season I can not think of a better English half also Jamie Shaul is second only to Hardaker this season at full back and on performances should come in before Ratchford but having a coach in Aus who only sees TV games and us on once in 7 super 8 games we will be lucky to have any in the England Squad Betts will push for all the lanks clubs players like Brown
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:58 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5568
I wouldn't swap Watts for any other prop in Super League
