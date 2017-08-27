bonaire wrote:
Get your rose tinted glasses off
Griffin bombed a try and was responsible for the Fonua try been ruled out.He deliberately ran into Gildart when it wasnt necessary.
If you read the first post from Tarquin he even thinks Griffin should have defended Gildarts try better.
Griffin bombed a try and was responsible for the Fonua try been ruled out.He deliberately ran into Gildart when it wasnt necessary.
If you read the first post from Tarquin he even thinks Griffin should have defended Gildarts try better.
Give it a rest. Everyone knows you didn't like Yeamo and now he's gone you've had to find a replacement and have chosen Griffin. Supporters support, whingers whinge!!