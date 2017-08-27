WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it

Post a reply
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:36 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4063
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
bonaire wrote:
Get your rose tinted glasses off
Griffin bombed a try and was responsible for the Fonua try been ruled out.He deliberately ran into Gildart when it wasnt necessary.
If you read the first post from Tarquin he even thinks Griffin should have defended Gildarts try better.



Give it a rest. Everyone knows you didn't like Yeamo and now he's gone you've had to find a replacement and have chosen Griffin. Supporters support, whingers whinge!!
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:30 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25018
Location: West Yorkshire
bonaire wrote:
Get your rose tinted glasses off
Griffin bombed a try and was responsible for the Fonua try been ruled out.He deliberately ran into Gildart when it wasnt necessary.
If you read the first post from Tarquin he even thinks Griffin should have defended Gildarts try better.


The history books will focus on Sneyd's and the squad's brilliant achievements this weekend. I'd maybe try and extricate yourself from the attacks on one individual as there's just so much to be joyous about right now. Back to back wins and Lance Todds. Exceptional, unprecedented, magnificent from the club. Try and savour this rich moment in our history and not let your gripes with Griffin poison this fabulous time. :CHEERS: :CHEERS: :D :D
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:12 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17470
bonaire wrote:
Just stating facts.If we had lost the game then i am certain these two incidents involving Griffin would have been highlighted and Griffin Slated.
The first poster even mentioned that Griffin could have possibly defended the Gildart try but i have mentioned his defensive deficiencies so many times.
he is a weak link in the team without doubt.


No, you aren't stating facts. You are giving an opinion.

I don't know if you are a troll or a Hull fan, I don't care. I'm still celebrating tonight a back to back Challenge Cup win. You are again knocking players.
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:41 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26249
bonaire wrote:
Nothing to do with Griffin going off.
The momentum had switched in Wigans favour and they used the same move several times right/left which gave them success with the Gildart try when Griffin was on the field.


They were using it all game. they use it all the time. griffin dealt with all but one easily for 65 minutes
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:02 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18097
Location: Back in Hull.
Just watched it again as soon as Griffin went off, they attached us on the right and got away 4 times, luckily we scrambled to survive, not sure it was a great decision to change it, particularly when we was in control.

Seen a few things about Kelly not having a good game, but after watching it Bev he played well, caused Wigan problems, involved in all 3 try's and defended excellently.

Carlos also had a great game particularly in defence.

Can't believe how dominate we where in the 2nd half and only scored or try, some silly mistakes, Wigan only got back into the game because of a refs error, but we should have killed the game off.

Great effort from both sides, but we deserved t win, we just don't make it easy.
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:31 pm
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 417
Location: Australia
Tarquin Fuego wrote:

Carlos didn't strip the ball - when you grip a player and the ball that tight it's obvious that when Mcaillorum tries to score that when
he loses his grip then it will look like Carlos ripped it

That is why the ref called it no try and he was looking at it

No pundit or fan was closer than the ref



I've watched it twice now and I really enjoy how we played


When you watch it again you will see the player in the ball- stripping incident was Tony Clubb not Mcllorum.
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:53 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1660
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
No, you aren't stating facts. You are giving an opinion.

I don't know if you are a troll or a Hull fan, I don't care. I'm still celebrating tonight a back to back Challenge Cup win. You are again knocking players.



If you dont care then dont reply
Is it not a fact that Griffin deliberately ran into the defender Gildart causing an obstruction resulting in the try by Fonua being correctly disallowed?
He could easily pulled out of the collision.
That try would have made the game much easier for us to see out.
Like i said had we lost that game Griffin would have taken a lot of justified criticism.
As a Hull Fc supporter like you i am enjoying this current period of success but that doesnt mean we cant be critical of a player or players.
It may not be your opinion or several others on here but i see Griffin as a weak link in this team.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Rugby Raider, themightynortherner and 81 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,77772476,1984,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM