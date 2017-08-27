Just watched it again as soon as Griffin went off, they attached us on the right and got away 4 times, luckily we scrambled to survive, not sure it was a great decision to change it, particularly when we was in control.



Seen a few things about Kelly not having a good game, but after watching it Bev he played well, caused Wigan problems, involved in all 3 try's and defended excellently.



Carlos also had a great game particularly in defence.



Can't believe how dominate we where in the 2nd half and only scored or try, some silly mistakes, Wigan only got back into the game because of a refs error, but we should have killed the game off.



Great effort from both sides, but we deserved t win, we just don't make it easy.