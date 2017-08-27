WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it

Post a reply
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:36 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4062
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
bonaire wrote:
Get your rose tinted glasses off
Griffin bombed a try and was responsible for the Fonua try been ruled out.He deliberately ran into Gildart when it wasnt necessary.
If you read the first post from Tarquin he even thinks Griffin should have defended Gildarts try better.



Give it a rest. Everyone knows you didn't like Yeamo and now he's gone you've had to find a replacement and have chosen Griffin. Supporters support, whingers whinge!!
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, easthullwesty, fun time frankie, Hessle Roader, Large Paws, OmneFC, oooh Gravy!, Raggytash, rover 2000, subwaysav, Uppo58 and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,7241,62176,1984,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
21
- 22MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
14
- 16ST GEORGE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM