bonaire wrote: He should have collected the ball you have mentioned.It was high but ive mentioned before Griffin is poor under a high ball.He should have scored.

The second he bombed the Fonua try by deliberately running into Gildart when it wasnt necessary.If that try had been given we would have run out comfortable winners.

It wasn't a case of being poor under the high ball as it was just a horrible angle and went up over his and everyone else's heads.As for the second one, we see that try every week, I reckon at least one gets scored every game across the league without a video ref. Can't complain too much when it was (IMO) a harsh call, given that Gildart makes a defensive decision to cover Griffin's line and isn't actually impeded by the brief contact, and managed to tackle Shaul who offloaded.