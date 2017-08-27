WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it

Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:51 pm
Well done lads for a superb day, it hasn't sunk in yet.

A fantastic day, a fantastic result, a team at the top of their game achieving more than we could ever have dreamed of, and bonaire comes along attacking griffin yet again.
Quite unbelievable, particularly when it is totally unjustified.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:54 pm
bonaire wrote:
He should have collected the ball you have mentioned.It was high but ive mentioned before Griffin is poor under a high ball.He should have scored.
The second he bombed the Fonua try by deliberately running into Gildart when it wasnt necessary.If that try had been given we would have run out comfortable winners.

It wasn't a case of being poor under the high ball as it was just a horrible angle and went up over his and everyone else's heads.

As for the second one, we see that try every week, I reckon at least one gets scored every game across the league without a video ref. Can't complain too much when it was (IMO) a harsh call, given that Gildart makes a defensive decision to cover Griffin's line and isn't actually impeded by the brief contact, and managed to tackle Shaul who offloaded.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 4:57 pm
What a surpise. We win the Cup and bumpy and moanaire are still whinging.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:05 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
What a surpise. We win the Cup and bumpy and moanaire are still whinging.

:lol: :lol:
Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:06 pm
Image
Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:08 pm
Image
