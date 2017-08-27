the cal train wrote:
People slating Kelly on the coach (one woman saying we should get rid of him and Griffin
) but thought he was very well marked by Wigan. Thought he did well to get the ball away for Sneyd to kick for Tuli's try, and the pass for Fonua's second.
How can someone slate Kelly.He worked his socks off but as you say was well marked by Wigan.To me that gave Sneyd a bit more space to work in.
Griffin on the other hand.Bombed two tries.Failed to collect the high ball over the Wigan when it only needed grounding and deliberately ran into Gildart causing a perfectly good try to be correctly disallowed.
Had that try been given we would have run out comfortable winners.
Just dont get what people see in Griffin.He is the weak link in this team.
Connor should have either played at right centre or not at all.Wasted bench spot for me especially on such a hot day.
That said great feeling to be winners again especially against Wigan.
Sneyd played well but my MOM was Watts.Think with Paea coming back Radfords plan will be to move Watts to 13.
Not mentioned but thought Chris Green had a really strong game.Seems to go under the radar