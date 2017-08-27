Jake the Peg wrote: Was it bumpy who wanted connor and michaels in for fonua and sneyd?

knockersbumpMKII wrote: Shaul

Fonua

Connor

Carlos

Talanoa

Kelly

Sneyd

Taylor

Houghton

Watts

Manu

Mini

Ellis



Bowden

Washbrook

Green

Thompson



We can't afford to have Washbrook AND Connor on the bench, Connor is back up goal kicker and has being more effective than Griffin for the majority of the season. It might sound harsh on Griffin given his later season form but we don't have the luxury of leaving a back on the bench potentially for most of the game, not IF Washbrook is there which is almost 100% certain.



Lol, give it up, I never said any such thing, I said I'd prefer to have Connor personally in the centres over Giffin, Griffin did okay but was our least effective player IMHO, had several lapses that cost us points.Having only 3 rotations did have an effect on our forwards on what turned out to be a very draining game not just the intensity but the conditions as well.Criticising other posters at a time like this, that's just typical of you and even when we've won the big one you can't help but hit out.