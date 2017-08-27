WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it

Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:24 am
A unknown superstar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9178
Location: King George Dock
Wonder what the bloke at the Hudds game thinks now, after saying we'll get beat at Wembley if Fonua plays :lol:
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:40 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25013
Location: West Yorkshire
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Fonua was great yesterday, came under a lot of pressure but coped admirably.

Totally vindicated his selection despite a couple of disappointing performances of late.


I thought one of the big aspects was the difference in experience and physicality of our respective wingers. Fonua was exceptional, and got 9 votes for the Lance Todd, making a mockery of suggestions to drop him. Sneyd's kicking and game management were way ahead of anything Wigan's pivots had to offer - they'll be really disappointed in their efforts. There's a montage of his kicks on the red button coverage, as Rod Studd said on Twitter, he was effectively running a halfback clinic all game.
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:38 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26246
Was it bumpy who wanted connor and michaels in for fonua and sneyd?
