ComeOnYouUll wrote: Fonua was great yesterday, came under a lot of pressure but coped admirably.



Totally vindicated his selection despite a couple of disappointing performances of late.

I thought one of the big aspects was the difference in experience and physicality of our respective wingers. Fonua was exceptional, and got 9 votes for the Lance Todd, making a mockery of suggestions to drop him. Sneyd's kicking and game management were way ahead of anything Wigan's pivots had to offer - they'll be really disappointed in their efforts. There's a montage of his kicks on the red button coverage, as Rod Studd said on Twitter, he was effectively running a halfback clinic all game.