The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:37 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2064
Location: United Kingdom
Lots of great yards down the middle and a
recent tactic of yards out wide, we saw that v
Leeds in the semi
KICKING game !!!! Snead and Albo were totally amazing

Wigan were pants

Ellis was punched in the first tackle of the game

Carlos didn't strip the ball - when you grip a player and the ball that tight it's obvious that when Mcaillorum tries to score that when
he loses his grip then it will look like Carlos ripped it

That is why the ref called it no try and he was looking at it

No pundit or fan was closer than the ref

Griffin arguably could have stopped the 2nd try from
them as he focuses too much on williams - arguably

Could Griffin have not impeded the Wigan player for Mahes hat trick ?

We were so dominant yet couldn't get the score to reflect it

Thought we were better than last year

Shaul seemed much more comfortable

The ref also seemed to help us or at least it felt that way - our discipline
helped for sure and completion rates must have been good

I've watched it twice now and I really enjoy how we played
I have lost interest
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:55 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9682
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Radford a better coach than Bellamy.? :D
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:18 am
the cal train User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2504
Location: West Hull
We got a few 50/50s but then they got away with Marshall catching it with a foot dead and plenty of the usual high tackles and digs. Scoreline really compliments Wigan I think.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:37 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18094
Location: Back in Hull.
Was Griffin injured, we seem to struggle on the right when he went off, not sure it was the best idea to bring Connor in just for the sake of it, would have used him in the middle.
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:57 am
Carlotti User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2005 9:39 pm
Posts: 570
Thought we stopped playing rugby for the last 15 mins, went into our shell and played 5 drives and a kick, nearly cost us the match, hope Radders and team learn from this, we need to keep playing rugby for 80 mins.
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:10 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2064
Location: United Kingdom
I had a presentation from melbourne storm
Management Frank P etc
Bellamy is incredible in 15h season
Attention to detail is the key
Consistency - something we need to get

In answer to your quip
I have lost interest
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:17 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26232
I thought we lacked a bit of creativity in their 20 but wigan defended really well. With the field position we had early in the 2nd half we should have really out the game to bed. griffin going off seemed the turning point and they started to rip us to pieces on our right.

For me it was probably our worst performance in the cup this year but who gives a fook, we WON :DANCE:

Brilliant day and what an atmosphere with all those fans there
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:17 am
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1781
Location: Hull
I thought it wasn't a bad call to do that, personally. We went through a 10 minute latch where we kept dropping the ball, often not even under pressure. Just settling the game down and focusing on our defence (which was strong throughout) wasn't a bad decision I thought.
But I completely get your comment. I would have liked to see us kill the game off with another try as it would massively have helped settle my nerves !! (And 25,000 other fans).
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:30 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17466
Fonua was great yesterday, came under a lot of pressure but coped admirably.

Totally vindicated his selection despite a couple of disappointing performances of late.
Re: The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:40 am
the cal train User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2504
Location: West Hull
People slating Kelly on the coach (one woman saying we should get rid of him and Griffin :roll: ) but thought he was very well marked by Wigan. Thought he did well to get the ball away for Sneyd to kick for Tuli's try, and the pass for Fonua's second.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

