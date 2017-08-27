|
Lots of great yards down the middle and a
recent tactic of yards out wide, we saw that v
Leeds in the semi
KICKING game !!!! Snead and Albo were totally amazing
Wigan were pants
Ellis was punched in the first tackle of the game
Carlos didn't strip the ball - when you grip a player and the ball that tight it's obvious that when Mcaillorum tries to score that when
he loses his grip then it will look like Carlos ripped it
That is why the ref called it no try and he was looking at it
No pundit or fan was closer than the ref
Griffin arguably could have stopped the 2nd try from
them as he focuses too much on williams - arguably
Could Griffin have not impeded the Wigan player for Mahes hat trick ?
We were so dominant yet couldn't get the score to reflect it
Thought we were better than last year
Shaul seemed much more comfortable
The ref also seemed to help us or at least it felt that way - our discipline
helped for sure and completion rates must have been good
I've watched it twice now and I really enjoy how we played
I have lost interest
Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:55 am
Radford a better coach than Bellamy.?
Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:18 am
We got a few 50/50s but then they got away with Marshall catching it with a foot dead and plenty of the usual high tackles and digs. Scoreline really compliments Wigan I think.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:37 am
Was Griffin injured, we seem to struggle on the right when he went off, not sure it was the best idea to bring Connor in just for the sake of it, would have used him in the middle.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:57 am
Thought we stopped playing rugby for the last 15 mins, went into our shell and played 5 drives and a kick, nearly cost us the match, hope Radders and team learn from this, we need to keep playing rugby for 80 mins.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:10 am
WIZEB wrote:
Radford a better coach than Bellamy.?
I had a presentation from melbourne storm
Management Frank P etc
Bellamy is incredible in 15h season
Attention to detail is the key
Consistency - something we need to get
In answer to your quip
I have lost interest
Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:17 am
I thought we lacked a bit of creativity in their 20 but wigan defended really well. With the field position we had early in the 2nd half we should have really out the game to bed. griffin going off seemed the turning point and they started to rip us to pieces on our right.
For me it was probably our worst performance in the cup this year but who gives a fook, we WON
Brilliant day and what an atmosphere with all those fans there
Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:17 am
Carlotti wrote:
Thought we stopped playing rugby for the last 15 mins, went into our shell and played 5 drives and a kick, nearly cost us the match, hope Radders and team learn from this, we need to keep playing rugby for 80 mins.
I thought it wasn't a bad call to do that, personally. We went through a 10 minute latch where we kept dropping the ball, often not even under pressure. Just settling the game down and focusing on our defence (which was strong throughout) wasn't a bad decision I thought.
But I completely get your comment. I would have liked to see us kill the game off with another try as it would massively have helped settle my nerves !! (And 25,000 other fans).
Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:30 am
Fonua was great yesterday, came under a lot of pressure but coped admirably.
Totally vindicated his selection despite a couple of disappointing performances of late.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 8:40 am
People slating Kelly on the coach (one woman saying we should get rid of him and Griffin
) but thought he was very well marked by Wigan. Thought he did well to get the ball away for Sneyd to kick for Tuli's try, and the pass for Fonua's second.
