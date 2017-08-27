Lots of great yards down the middle and a

recent tactic of yards out wide, we saw that v

Leeds in the semi

KICKING game !!!! Snead and Albo were totally amazing



Wigan were pants



Ellis was punched in the first tackle of the game



Carlos didn't strip the ball - when you grip a player and the ball that tight it's obvious that when Mcaillorum tries to score that when

he loses his grip then it will look like Carlos ripped it



That is why the ref called it no try and he was looking at it



No pundit or fan was closer than the ref



Griffin arguably could have stopped the 2nd try from

them as he focuses too much on williams - arguably



Could Griffin have not impeded the Wigan player for Mahes hat trick ?



We were so dominant yet couldn't get the score to reflect it



Thought we were better than last year



Shaul seemed much more comfortable



The ref also seemed to help us or at least it felt that way - our discipline

helped for sure and completion rates must have been good



I've watched it twice now and I really enjoy how we played