Lots of great yards down the middle and a
recent tactic of yards out wide, we saw that v
Leeds in the semi
KICKING game !!!! Snead and Albo were totally amazing
Wigan were pants
Ellis was punched in the first tackle of the game
Carlos didn't strip the ball - when you grip a player and the ball that tight it's obvious that when Mcaillorum tries to score that when
he loses his grip then it will look like Carlos ripped it
That is why the ref called it no try and he was looking at it
No pundit or fan was closer than the ref
Griffin arguably could have stopped the 2nd try from
them as he focuses too much on williams - arguably
Could Griffin have not impeded the Wigan player for Mahes hat trick ?
We were so dominant yet couldn't get the score to reflect it
Thought we were better than last year
Shaul seemed much more comfortable
The ref also seemed to help us or at least it felt that way - our discipline
helped for sure and completion rates must have been good
I've watched it twice now and I really enjoy how we played
recent tactic of yards out wide, we saw that v
Leeds in the semi
KICKING game !!!! Snead and Albo were totally amazing
Wigan were pants
Ellis was punched in the first tackle of the game
Carlos didn't strip the ball - when you grip a player and the ball that tight it's obvious that when Mcaillorum tries to score that when
he loses his grip then it will look like Carlos ripped it
That is why the ref called it no try and he was looking at it
No pundit or fan was closer than the ref
Griffin arguably could have stopped the 2nd try from
them as he focuses too much on williams - arguably
Could Griffin have not impeded the Wigan player for Mahes hat trick ?
We were so dominant yet couldn't get the score to reflect it
Thought we were better than last year
Shaul seemed much more comfortable
The ref also seemed to help us or at least it felt that way - our discipline
helped for sure and completion rates must have been good
I've watched it twice now and I really enjoy how we played