The match itself - tactics/plays - where we won it
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:37 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2063
Location: United Kingdom
Lots of great yards down the middle and a
recent tactic of yards out wide, we saw that v
Leeds in the semi
KICKING game !!!! Snead and Albo were totally amazing

Wigan were pants

Ellis was punched in the first tackle of the game

Carlos didn't strip the ball - when you grip a player and the ball that tight it's obvious that when Mcaillorum tries to score that when
he loses his grip then it will look like Carlos ripped it

That is why the ref called it no try and he was looking at it

No pundit or fan was closer than the ref

Griffin arguably could have stopped the 2nd try from
them as he focuses too much on williams - arguably

Could Griffin have not impeded the Wigan player for Mahes hat trick ?

We were so dominant yet couldn't get the score to reflect it

Thought we were better than last year

Shaul seemed much more comfortable

The ref also seemed to help us or at least it felt that way - our discipline
helped for sure and completion rates must have been good

I've watched it twice now and I really enjoy how we played
I have lost interest
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 6:55 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9682
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Radford a better coach than Bellamy.? :D
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:18 am
the cal train User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2503
Location: West Hull
We got a few 50/50s but then they got away with Marshall catching it with a foot dead and plenty of the usual high tackles and digs. Scoreline really compliments Wigan I think.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

