Uppo58 wrote:
I think people just have to look in the mirror and be honest.
After the really poor turnout in the CC semi last year and again on Saturday its clear to most that there is a lot of fan disenchantment with your team.
When you really wanted to score on Saturday you started to throw it about. That was totally different to your game plan. But you looked brilliant and very dangerous. So pleased you only did this in the last 12 minutes.
I just don't get this ultra structured Wigan approach. Its not entertaining and bums on seats will carry on dropping because its just not enjoyable to watch.
We had exactly the same in our Agar years at FC. It almost broke the spirit of our fan base and we did lose a lot of season ticket holders. Some are are returning now, but its just not that easy to get them back.
A disenchanted fan takes a lot of "turning"
This is spot on. I will be there on Friday but the gang I used to go with on home games has dwindled to a couple of us. It's going to be a massive job for the club to turn it around. It's not as easy as say 'just win the GF'. We did that last year and our attendances are arguably even worse than last season.
I'm not one to say 'Wane out' but IL must realise that things need to change. We're just not exciting to watch anymore (and haven't been for a few years).
Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:04 pm
I can't speak for everyone, but a lot of my frustration comes from us making the same dumb mistakes week after week - we never learn - until it is either too late in the game to turn it around or it's part of our annual push in the last half dozen games of the year.
We have it in us to play really exciting and high quality stuff, we just hardly ever choose to show it. I won't stop attending though, got to stick with them even if it is boring a lot of the time.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:16 pm
We should return to a May CC Final at a northern ground and play the GF at Wembley. Simples.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:23 pm
Yorkshire Warrior wrote:
We should return to a May CC Final at a northern ground and play the GF at Wembley. Simples.
Agree regarding bringing the CC final forward, this would give it more focus from all concerned, as it is more of a second fiddle to the GF when the two are played so close together. Not sure why you think swapping the venues round would help though, just sounds like change for the sake of it to me. I could also see it having a bad impact on crowds when we have internationals over here. Many people would likely choose to go to either an England game in London or the Grand Final at Wembley, not both, if they are within a month of each other.
Last edited by Grimmy
on Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:25 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:25 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Agree regarding bringing the CC final forward, this would give it more focus from all concerned, as it is more of a second fiddle to the GF when the two are played so close together. Not sure why you think swapping the venues round would help though.....?
1 week's notice to get tickets and transport sorted for a GF at Wembley? No thanks!
Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:44 pm
What I'd like to see is the Challenge Cup moved back to May/June AND Magic Weekend be the last round of the regular season before the split with 1 v 2, 3 v 4, 5 v 6 etc.
However I appreciate the logistics of doing it that way would be very difficult to plan and implement.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:57 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
What I'd like to see is the Challenge Cup moved back to May/June AND Magic Weekend be the last round of the regular season before the split with 1 v 2, 3 v 4, 5 v 6 etc.
However I appreciate the logistics of doing it that way would be very difficult to plan and implement.
What about the first round of the eights? That would even up the fixture list and maybe give a revenue boost to the Championship sides who make the qualifiers.
Wed Aug 30, 2017 3:06 pm
I also agree that the cup final needs moving from August bank holiday.
For supporters with kids of school age (a significant %) I would imagine have to plan summer holidays well in advance of the final being played. Slap bang right in the middle of the 6 weeks school holidays. If you are limited to those six weeks and you see a decent deal you go for it. Taking the chance that your team will not make the final......
