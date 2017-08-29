WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crowd?

Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:15 pm
Uppo58 wrote:
I think people just have to look in the mirror and be honest.
After the really poor turnout in the CC semi last year and again on Saturday its clear to most that there is a lot of fan disenchantment with your team.

When you really wanted to score on Saturday you started to throw it about. That was totally different to your game plan. But you looked brilliant and very dangerous. So pleased you only did this in the last 12 minutes.

I just don't get this ultra structured Wigan approach. Its not entertaining and bums on seats will carry on dropping because its just not enjoyable to watch.
We had exactly the same in our Agar years at FC. It almost broke the spirit of our fan base and we did lose a lot of season ticket holders. Some are are returning now, but its just not that easy to get them back.
A disenchanted fan takes a lot of "turning"


This is spot on. I will be there on Friday but the gang I used to go with on home games has dwindled to a couple of us. It's going to be a massive job for the club to turn it around. It's not as easy as say 'just win the GF'. We did that last year and our attendances are arguably even worse than last season.

I'm not one to say 'Wane out' but IL must realise that things need to change. We're just not exciting to watch anymore (and haven't been for a few years).
