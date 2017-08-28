I think it's about time the RFL made sure the final was more accessible too. August BH weekend is no good with holiday traffic & being the last BH before Christmas ,then add to that rail & road disruptions & it is easy to see why people may stay at home. The RFL need to be staging the game at a time to suit the fans instead of pandering to the wishes of tv stations.

As for the CC being diminished,it isn't hard to see why. Sky have blown up the importance of the Grand Final out of all proportion so there is now only room for the CC to have 3 or 4 games involving the top teams so people find it easy to say that silverware has been won for just 3 or 4 wins. The whole romance & appeal of the CC was watching Saints/Wigan/Leeds just about scraping a win at Lock Lane or Thames Board beating a middle of the table team. Many of those teams are still there with neutral supporters who would probably still enjoy a trip to Wembley if they felt more inclusion in the competition.