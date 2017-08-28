|
Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Posts: 1
|
5 years ago I wouldn't have dreamt of not attending most Wigan games. Such is the turgid 'entertainment' we are being served up over recent years I've slowly dwindled away and picked and chosen the games I attend.
Truth be told, I wasn't attending Saturday until a couple of free tickets where quite literally passed to me earlier in the week. If it weren't for that my attitude was I just wasn't all that interested. I'd seen very little this year to persuade me it was worth the effort in all honesty.
That attitude would have been unthinkable a few years ago.
I know upper of 10 members of family who went in 2011 & 2013. None even considered it this year. Most not on the basis of cost. Most on the basis of 'they aren't worth watching'.
I know plenty of friends who went to both '11 & '13 and didn't bother. A few because it was a pain getting there without the train. Most again, because 'they aren't worth watching'.
Sad really...
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:11 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2476
Location: Atherton
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
You don't understand the term "neutral" do you.
And no, it really isn't that expensive. You look at other event ticket prices. Premier league football, West end Theatre, concerts. The RL CC final is cheap.
It's just many like to play the Northern stereotype.
its clear you dont know the meaning of the word,
how many neutrals do you get for premier league games etc? The crowd is made up from home and away fans only. Went watching NFL last year at wembley and was cheaper than the CC final. £50 a ticket isnt cheap.
add that to the fact off travel expense which a lot fo what you posted might not incur as its a long way for any neutral to travel as its a northern game.
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:14 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 931
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
|
I go to Wembley every year but to be honest the whole thing is getting very stale . No imagination in the pre match activities on and off the field . Same stuff every year . It all needs revamped and brought up to date its the same old same old every year with nothing to attract the neutral or the RL club fans who's team are not playing . Shame really as it used to be a great day out .
Regards , EW
|
Regards , EW
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:03 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2573
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
You don't understand the term "neutral" do you.
And no, it really isn't that expensive. You look at other event ticket prices. Premier league football, West end Theatre, concerts. The RL CC final is cheap.
It's just many like to play the Northern stereotype.
I paid £20 for a seat with a great view, at a major final. It's too cheap, we're selling ourselves short.
|
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan
wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.
Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick
Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one
Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5924
Location: Still at the top
|
The pricing structure needs looking at. £20 in the top tier and £50 in the bottom tier - the difference is far too much there.
The whole top tier should be £25. £35 in Club Wembley and lower tier £40 behind the post and £50-£70 down the sides for the better seats.
50% discount in every area for concessions. Get us back up to 80k attendances.
|
21 - 19 - 4
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
Swearing harms children
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26261
|
Suzy Banyon wrote:
I paid £20 for a seat with a great view, at a major final. It's too cheap, we're selling ourselves short.
Presumably not or it would have sold out
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10527
|
I'm not sure cutting £10-£20 off the ticket price would make any difference really. If someone wants to go they will go regardless if a ticket is £35 or £50. In the context of a weekend (or even just a day) in London it is neither here nor there. We need to make it something that people want to attend again, and I'm not sure exactly what the solution to that is.
|
|
Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:29 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3257Location:
newton-le-willows
|
I think it's about time the RFL made sure the final was more accessible too. August BH weekend is no good with holiday traffic & being the last BH before Christmas ,then add to that rail & road disruptions & it is easy to see why people may stay at home. The RFL need to be staging the game at a time to suit the fans instead of pandering to the wishes of tv stations.
As for the CC being diminished,it isn't hard to see why. Sky have blown up the importance of the Grand Final out of all proportion so there is now only room for the CC to have 3 or 4 games involving the top teams so people find it easy to say that silverware has been won for just 3 or 4 wins. The whole romance & appeal of the CC was watching Saints/Wigan/Leeds just about scraping a win at Lock Lane or Thames Board beating a middle of the table team. Many of those teams are still there with neutral supporters who would probably still enjoy a trip to Wembley if they felt more inclusion in the competition.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 7:02 am
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21140
Location: WIGAN
|
Move it to May/June and rotate it between Wembley and Cardiff for me. I think we're missing out not having a big game in Cardiff each year. I'm all for the traditions of Wembley but if there's a more viable and cheaper option that gives the fans a better day out or weekend away then we're daft not to use it.
I say all that though but this chat is pretty pointless for a while because aren't we tied in for another 9 or 10 seasons?
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:31 am
|
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 450
|
I think people just have to look in the mirror and be honest.
After the really poor turnout in the CC semi last year and again on Saturday its clear to most that there is a lot of fan disenchantment with your team.
When you really wanted to score on Saturday you started to throw it about. That was totally different to your game plan. But you looked brilliant and very dangerous. So pleased you only did this in the last 12 minutes.
I just don't get this ultra structured Wigan approach. Its not entertaining and bums on seats will carry on dropping because its just not enjoyable to watch.
We had exactly the same in our Agar years at FC. It almost broke the spirit of our fan base and we did lose a lot of season ticket holders. Some are are returning now, but its just not that easy to get them back.
A disenchanted fan takes a lot of "turning"
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: agent, Backwoodsman, Bigredwarrior, Brid B&W, Chris_H, FIOS, Itchy Arsenal, J L Hooker, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, MadDogg, Nogga, Rogues Gallery, S_Riley, SecondRowSaint, TruffleSniffer, willo109, wire-flyer, Wolf Hall and 256 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk