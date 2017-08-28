WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crowd?

Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:59 am
5 years ago I wouldn't have dreamt of not attending most Wigan games. Such is the turgid 'entertainment' we are being served up over recent years I've slowly dwindled away and picked and chosen the games I attend.

Truth be told, I wasn't attending Saturday until a couple of free tickets where quite literally passed to me earlier in the week. If it weren't for that my attitude was I just wasn't all that interested. I'd seen very little this year to persuade me it was worth the effort in all honesty.
That attitude would have been unthinkable a few years ago.

I know upper of 10 members of family who went in 2011 & 2013. None even considered it this year. Most not on the basis of cost. Most on the basis of 'they aren't worth watching'.
I know plenty of friends who went to both '11 & '13 and didn't bother. A few because it was a pain getting there without the train. Most again, because 'they aren't worth watching'.
Sad really...
Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:11 am
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
You don't understand the term "neutral" do you.

And no, it really isn't that expensive. You look at other event ticket prices. Premier league football, West end Theatre, concerts. The RL CC final is cheap.

It's just many like to play the Northern stereotype.


its clear you dont know the meaning of the word,

how many neutrals do you get for premier league games etc? The crowd is made up from home and away fans only. Went watching NFL last year at wembley and was cheaper than the CC final. £50 a ticket isnt cheap.

add that to the fact off travel expense which a lot fo what you posted might not incur as its a long way for any neutral to travel as its a northern game.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:14 am
I go to Wembley every year but to be honest the whole thing is getting very stale . No imagination in the pre match activities on and off the field . Same stuff every year . It all needs revamped and brought up to date its the same old same old every year with nothing to attract the neutral or the RL club fans who's team are not playing . Shame really as it used to be a great day out .

Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:03 am
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
You don't understand the term "neutral" do you.

And no, it really isn't that expensive. You look at other event ticket prices. Premier league football, West end Theatre, concerts. The RL CC final is cheap.

It's just many like to play the Northern stereotype.


I paid £20 for a seat with a great view, at a major final. It's too cheap, we're selling ourselves short.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 2:16 pm
The pricing structure needs looking at. £20 in the top tier and £50 in the bottom tier - the difference is far too much there.

The whole top tier should be £25. £35 in Club Wembley and lower tier £40 behind the post and £50-£70 down the sides for the better seats.

50% discount in every area for concessions. Get us back up to 80k attendances.
Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:11 pm
Suzy Banyon wrote:
I paid £20 for a seat with a great view, at a major final. It's too cheap, we're selling ourselves short.


Presumably not or it would have sold out
