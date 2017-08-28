5 years ago I wouldn't have dreamt of not attending most Wigan games. Such is the turgid 'entertainment' we are being served up over recent years I've slowly dwindled away and picked and chosen the games I attend.



Truth be told, I wasn't attending Saturday until a couple of free tickets where quite literally passed to me earlier in the week. If it weren't for that my attitude was I just wasn't all that interested. I'd seen very little this year to persuade me it was worth the effort in all honesty.

That attitude would have been unthinkable a few years ago.



I know upper of 10 members of family who went in 2011 & 2013. None even considered it this year. Most not on the basis of cost. Most on the basis of 'they aren't worth watching'.

I know plenty of friends who went to both '11 & '13 and didn't bother. A few because it was a pain getting there without the train. Most again, because 'they aren't worth watching'.

Sad really...