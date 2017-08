While i was there i thought the numbers were about right 68k,it was only watching back on tv i realised how empty the Wigan end really was also didnt see that many nuetrals either so this adds up,Hull's support was brilliant for want of a better word.



Wembley for me is too big now for the comp as it stands,to see so many empty seats at supposedly the sport premier cup competition is too much to bear either move the day or put it in a stadium that can be filled.



As for cost thought it was bad went on the rugby am coach for 95 quid all in,spent a tenner on bits inside water etc but other than that not much else,could have been worse.