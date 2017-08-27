Pieman wrote: price also, 50 pound a ticket, 80 for train or 40 for the coach. 90-130 each there, think thats killed off the neutrals and I cant blame them

Neutrals, the ones who go each year, are the ones who can maximise discounts on tickets and travel. 4 months ago, you could get a club Wembley ticket for £30 and train tickets for £28 from Leeds. Hardly bank breaking.