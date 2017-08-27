WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crowd?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Crowd?

Post a reply
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 2:11 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2464
Location: Atherton
price also, 50 pound a ticket, 80 for train or 40 for the coach. 90-130 each there, think thats killed off the neutrals and I cant blame them
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:22 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7092
Location: Here there and everywhere
Pieman wrote:
price also, 50 pound a ticket, 80 for train or 40 for the coach. 90-130 each there, think thats killed off the neutrals and I cant blame them



Neutrals, the ones who go each year, are the ones who can maximise discounts on tickets and travel. 4 months ago, you could get a club Wembley ticket for £30 and train tickets for £28 from Leeds. Hardly bank breaking.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 3:54 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5920
Location: Still at the top
For a full day - ticket, travel, food, ale - you're looking at £150+ easily. That's probably double the cost of 10 years ago.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:13 pm
Newbridge_Wolf Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Apr 22, 2016 6:51 pm
Posts: 61
I spent just under £85.

£20 ticket with a great view from the third row of the upper tier (no discounts, bought after the Salford game), £20 diesel (although I'm from the Midlands, so granted, cheaper), £2.50 parking Hillingdon, £7 tube. Rest food in Wetherspoons, drinks in a few pubs (beer in London isn't that expensive, even centrally if you avoid the tourist traps).

I think people just make excuses really.
Wolves FC/Wigan RL
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bigredwarrior, Builth Wells Wire, critch67, Edinburgh Warrior, Ex prop, exiled Warrior, fleabag, Froggy, hatty, jonh, JWarriors, Leon Ashton, Logger, mattyantz, MR FRISK, Newbridge_Wolf, P-J, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 272 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,6821,61276,1984,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
21
- 22MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
14
- 16ST GEORGE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM