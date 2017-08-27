I spent just under £85.
£20 ticket with a great view from the third row of the upper tier (no discounts, bought after the Salford game), £20 diesel (although I'm from the Midlands, so granted, cheaper), £2.50 parking Hillingdon, £7 tube. Rest food in Wetherspoons, drinks in a few pubs (beer in London isn't that expensive, even centrally if you avoid the tourist traps).
I think people just make excuses really.
