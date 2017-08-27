WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crowd?

Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:49 am
chissitt




Jake the Peg wrote:
Never going to be 3 to 1 but I'd have said 8-10k more Hull fans than wigan. Your end top tier was almost empty

What the ell does it matter who took the most fans, your club won the cup, is having more fans at the game more important than that, Jesus get a life :roll:
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:55 am
rubber duckie





Pieman wrote:
Hull hardly outnumbered us

Remove your pie tinted glasses and look again. The tiers attributed to Wigan were empty...and I mean empty. At least half full on the Hull side.

Hull fans were around double Wigan.
And im not trolloing because they even out numbered Warrington last year by a 1/3.

It seems both of us have both gone shat in support. Displaying an underlying dismay at our current coaching set ups perhaps?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:23 am
Bad Leg Strikes




Play the CC at the start of the season with the final in May if the RL want to persist with Magic move that to the last round of matches before the split.
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:55 am
Jake the Peg





Pieman wrote:
so was yours no where near that many more,


Well the RFL said 23k tickets sold to people in Hull postcode areas and I doubt there were more than 15k wigan fans there
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:13 pm
Pieman






30k neutrals?
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:14 pm
Pieman






rubber duckie wrote:
Remove your pie tinted glasses and look again. The tiers attributed to Wigan were empty...and I mean empty. At least half full on the Hull side.

Hull fans were around double Wigan.
And im not trolloing because they even out numbered Warrington last year by a 1/3.

It seems both of us have both gone shat in support. Displaying an underlying dismay at our current coaching set ups perhaps?


they just werent at all
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:21 pm
Pieman






Jake the Peg wrote:
Well the RFL said 23k tickets sold to people in Hull postcode areas and I doubt there were more than 15k wigan fans there
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:22 pm
Pieman






Jake the Peg wrote:
Well the RFL said 23k tickets sold to people in Hull postcode areas and I doubt there were more than 15k wigan fans there


ewe have a fan base outside of wigan postcodes
Re: Crowd?
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 12:22 pm
muttywhitedog




Hardly surprising we were outnumbered. I saw plenty of non-hull shirts in my area, but they were all supporting their Yorkshire brethren. I didn't see any saints, wire or Leigh shirts, but even if they were there, they'd still choose Yorkshire over Wigan!
