the RFL were wrong then saw about 15 hull fans in our end both top tiers were nearly empty
Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:19 am
hatty wrote:
Exactly what I thought. But to get back on topic, for me Wembley has had its day and we need to move on, the stadium doesn't have the same feel as it used to have. The challenge cup has gone stale and needs a new lease of life one thing they could do is revert back to all clubs being in it from round one and more importantly move it to the start of the season.
I know what you mean re: Wembley, but at the same time, there are only three other stadiums in the country that could host even yesterdays crowd, the lowest in years. You wouldn't want to use Old Trafford as it would take away from the Grand Final, we probably couldn't use Twickenham with their restricted number of events (and it would have all the same problems as Wembley bar a first year novelty factor), which leaves the Millennium Stadium. I wouldn't be opposed to hosting games there (Magic for instance), but just feel the game would lose some some status in the national eye if we were to leave Wembley. Anywhere else other than Wembley is downgrading really, we just need to get the marketing right. At the prices that the RFL were selling at surely it isn't that difficult to find 30,000 neutrals/interested Londoners?
Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:20 am
hatty wrote:
Exactly what I thought. But to get back on topic, for me Wembley has had its day and we need to move on, the stadium doesn't have the same feel as it used to have. The challenge cup has gone stale and needs a new lease of life one thing they could do is revert back to all clubs being in it from round one and more importantly move it to the start of the season.
sadly I agree, sky have devalued the comp so much now its time for a change
Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:26 am
hatty wrote:
The comments coming out of hull was that it would be a 2/1 or maybe 3/1 outnumbering however that clearly wasn't the case, unless a lot of your guys bought tickets but failed to show up!
Never going to be 3 to 1 but I'd have said 8-10k more Hull fans than wigan. Your end top tier was almost empty
Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:28 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Never going to be 3 to 1 but I'd have said 8-10k more Hull fans than wigan. Your end top tier was almost empty
so was yours no where near that many more,
Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:44 am
Pieman wrote:
sadly I agree, sky have devalued the comp so much now its time for a change
Is it Sky, or have cup competitions just had their day?
You look at football and the League Cup is basically a reserve competition now up until the final, and everything you can say about the Challenge Cup is virtually word for word said about the FA Cup. Even FA Cup semi-finals don't sell out any more, and I bet it won't be too long before a final doesn't either.
Could just be that with so many games on TV now every week that both sports are saturated and both cups have lost a bit of relevance/sense of occasion, but I don't think Sky can be blamed alone. You have to capture people's imaginations, and cup competitions just don't seem to do that any more. It's the managers and clubs more than anyone that disrespect the competition with their selections.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:55 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Never going to be 3 to 1 but I'd have said 8-10k more Hull fans than wigan. Your end top tier was almost empty
So was yours, seriously. No question there were more Hull fans there, but those saying 10k more are miles off the mark. I was very worried before the game that it would be embarrassingly different, but in the ground Wigan had more than fans I was expecting and Hull had less than I was expecting.
Club Wembley was close to full, but the top tier was sparse for both.
Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:56 am
Roger Draper said in League Express last week that Hull had sold 16,000 tickets but they were expecting 20,000 FC fans in the stadium. Wigan had sold 8,000.
Some media type we're quoting the 3-1 figure in cluding Chris Irvine of The Times
@Chrisirvine
Word is Hull outnumbering Wigan fans 3-1 @TheChallengeCup final
- last one turn the lights out in West Hull #CCHulWig
Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:27 am
So hull took 60k, you'll spunk like HKR fans if you carry on like that, how did they know the sales figures? We bought ours through the RFL
Sun Aug 27, 2017 10:33 am
What's the issue here? Everyone knows Wigan don't travel away. Just look at the semi final last year, when they took roughly 1800 fans compared to our following.
