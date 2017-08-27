hatty wrote: Exactly what I thought. But to get back on topic, for me Wembley has had its day and we need to move on, the stadium doesn't have the same feel as it used to have. The challenge cup has gone stale and needs a new lease of life one thing they could do is revert back to all clubs being in it from round one and more importantly move it to the start of the season.

I know what you mean re: Wembley, but at the same time, there are only three other stadiums in the country that could host even yesterdays crowd, the lowest in years. You wouldn't want to use Old Trafford as it would take away from the Grand Final, we probably couldn't use Twickenham with their restricted number of events (and it would have all the same problems as Wembley bar a first year novelty factor), which leaves the Millennium Stadium. I wouldn't be opposed to hosting games there (Magic for instance), but just feel the game would lose some some status in the national eye if we were to leave Wembley. Anywhere else other than Wembley is downgrading really, we just need to get the marketing right. At the prices that the RFL were selling at surely it isn't that difficult to find 30,000 neutrals/interested Londoners?