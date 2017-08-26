I reallly don't know what's happening to the game lately. Yes, Euston being closed was a pain, but that's just an excuse for anyone who didn't really want to go.



The way we're playing might have knocked a couple of thousand off, but even still, it's Wembley, the Challenge Cup Final, it's disappointing.



But that said, whilst others will gleefully take the mickey about our following, the final has always been largely boosted by neutrals. Maybe Magic Weekend has killed it off. Seeing shirts of other clubs, they're in their ones and twos now when it used to be big groups of them back before Wembley reopened.



No one can knock the RFL for the pricing. You won't watch any major event for less than yesterday. Even close to it compared to football. The marketing might not be as good as it could be, but for anyone logging on here to laugh at us, it's the wider game that needs to look at itself just as much. None of our clubs are big enough to come close to filling half of a 90,000 ground, the RFL need to be aiming at selling 30,000+ tickets to fans of other clubs and others from Union or from the South that are interested in seeing something different for a knock down price (which it already is).