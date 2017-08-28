Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



number 6 wrote: How many of those challenge cup wins were when Wigan could buy up all the best players an no other club could compete with what Wigan were offering? As great as it is you had a clear advantage over every other team that eventually bankrupted your club and led to selling your home



Wigan were the only fully professional club for 2 years before Leeds and Saints & Warrington followed. The other clubs followed when Sky came in with their money a couple of years s later. As others have said, even if you take away those 8 in a row, Wigan still have more challenge cups than anybody else! Get your coat son



It would appear that he's logged off for some strange reason......



It would appear that he's logged off for some strange reason...... It would appear that he's logged off for some strange reason...... Lebron James Cheeky half-back



jinkin jimmy wrote: That pair are probably on ten times Sneyd's salary and a run of the mill nobody like him showed them both up big time. This sport is doomed, think I'll start watching girls RU instead.



Except he's a back to back finals mom. Something those 2 run of the mil losers could only dream of it. He's twice the player of Williams and a hundred times the player of sick note Tomkins



Regards



Except he's a back to back finals mom. Something those 2 run of the mil losers could only dream of it. He's twice the player of Williams and a hundred times the player of sick note Tomkins

Regards

King James

I don't think the Wigan fans are arrogant I talked to plenty after the final and everyone I talked to excepted Hull where the better team and deserved the win there where talking points like all games but the general opinion was the right team won the match which was a great advertisement for the game so credit to both clubs on that, I think we will both lose this weekend for us we still have a great chance of the semi but for you it could be the end of your push to old Trafford good luck for the rest of the season FC TILL I DIE



COME ON U HULL WiganBurt

the key point here is that these 2 players are our Marquee signings, but are playing more like Wigan Market signings (pinched that off FB).

why is this? for me, Sam is making the most effort at least from what I can see of late. is Williams injured perhaps?

no matter the reason, wigan seem to have a string of players re-signing or signing new contracts and then going off the boil completely. i'm quite disappointed with Williams recently but you then have to consider his age and the responsibility he has been given whether he likes it or not. however that leads back to how the team is being coached if you ask me.

no more jobs for boys I say. Wane has been brilliant for us, but perhaps he has got us as far as he can and some new faces in the dugout might freshen things up. I cant see it happening any other way.



Give the guy a break. He's playing behind one of the worst Wigan packs in decades. Will be interesting to see what he does in the World Cup (if he gets a start) behind a decent pack and a coach who has a bit more to his game than a desire to win ugly. I'm assuming IL was being held to ransom slightly and he would have definitely gone to the NRL if he hadn't signed a new contract. And the fans still wouldn't have been happy! You just can't win. 'There's only one code of rugby.' Ziggy Stardust

How many Marquee players in the Cas team? newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger



