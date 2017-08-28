the key point here is that these 2 players are our Marquee signings, but are playing more like Wigan Market signings (pinched that off FB).

why is this? for me, Sam is making the most effort at least from what I can see of late. is Williams injured perhaps?

no matter the reason, wigan seem to have a string of players re-signing or signing new contracts and then going off the boil completely. i'm quite disappointed with Williams recently but you then have to consider his age and the responsibility he has been given whether he likes it or not. however that leads back to how the team is being coached if you ask me.

no more jobs for boys I say. Wane has been brilliant for us, but perhaps he has got us as far as he can and some new faces in the dugout might freshen things up. I cant see it happening any other way.