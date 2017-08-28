WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee

Post a reply
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 12:47 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1068
number 6 wrote:
How many of those challenge cup wins were when Wigan could buy up all the best players an no other club could compete with what Wigan were offering? As great as it is you had a clear advantage over every other team that eventually bankrupted your club and led to selling your home


Wigan were the only fully professional club for 2 years before Leeds and Saints & Warrington followed. The other clubs followed when Sky came in with their money a couple of years s later. As others have said, even if you take away those 8 in a row, Wigan still have more challenge cups than anybody else! Get your coat son :)
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:20 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3473
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Wigan were the only fully professional club for 2 years before Leeds and Saints & Warrington followed. The other clubs followed when Sky came in with their money a couple of years s later. As others have said, even if you take away those 8 in a row, Wigan still have more challenge cups than anybody else! Get your coat son :)

:o
It would appear that he's logged off for some strange reason......
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:20 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 940
jinkin jimmy wrote:
That pair are probably on ten times Sneyd's salary and a run of the mill nobody like him showed them both up big time. This sport is doomed, think I'll start watching girls RU instead.


Except he's a back to back finals mom. Something those 2 run of the mil losers could only dream of it. He's twice the player of Williams and a hundred times the player of sick note Tomkins

Regards

King James
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:15 pm
fc-eaststander User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2038
Location: West Hull
I don't think the Wigan fans are arrogant I talked to plenty after the final and everyone I talked to excepted Hull where the better team and deserved the win there where talking points like all games but the general opinion was the right team won the match which was a great advertisement for the game so credit to both clubs on that, I think we will both lose this weekend for us we still have a great chance of the semi but for you it could be the end of your push to old Trafford good luck for the rest of the season
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 12:58 pm
WiganBurt User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 12, 2013 11:56 am
Posts: 96
the key point here is that these 2 players are our Marquee signings, but are playing more like Wigan Market signings (pinched that off FB).
why is this? for me, Sam is making the most effort at least from what I can see of late. is Williams injured perhaps?
no matter the reason, wigan seem to have a string of players re-signing or signing new contracts and then going off the boil completely. i'm quite disappointed with Williams recently but you then have to consider his age and the responsibility he has been given whether he likes it or not. however that leads back to how the team is being coached if you ask me.
no more jobs for boys I say. Wane has been brilliant for us, but perhaps he has got us as far as he can and some new faces in the dugout might freshen things up. I cant see it happening any other way.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:43 pm
Madderzahatter Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1048
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
Give the guy a break. He's playing behind one of the worst Wigan packs in decades. Will be interesting to see what he does in the World Cup (if he gets a start) behind a decent pack and a coach who has a bit more to his game than a desire to win ugly. I'm assuming IL was being held to ransom slightly and he would have definitely gone to the NRL if he hadn't signed a new contract. And the fans still wouldn't have been happy! You just can't win.
'There's only one code of rugby.'
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 10:29 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2659
Location: Serpo
How many Marquee players in the Cas team?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, Cardiff_05, Cbr1000rr, dodger666, fleabag, Google [Bot], hengirl, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, karetaker, MelbourneWarrior, poppys mum, The Magic Rat, tugglesf78, Upanunder, Yahoo [Bot], Ziggy Stardust and 316 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,0861,72076,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
28
- 14OXFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
32
- 18KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
72
- 16ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
34
- 18SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
18
- 12LONDONS  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
42
- 28HEMEL  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
22
- 29DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
0
- 68WARRINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
6
- 56WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
24
- 26NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
20
- 38CASTLEFORD
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM