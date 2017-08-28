WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee

Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 12:47 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1051
number 6 wrote:
How many of those challenge cup wins were when Wigan could buy up all the best players an no other club could compete with what Wigan were offering? As great as it is you had a clear advantage over every other team that eventually bankrupted your club and led to selling your home


Wigan were the only fully professional club for 2 years before Leeds and Saints & Warrington followed. The other clubs followed when Sky came in with their money a couple of years s later. As others have said, even if you take away those 8 in a row, Wigan still have more challenge cups than anybody else! Get your coat son :)
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:20 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3462
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Wigan were the only fully professional club for 2 years before Leeds and Saints & Warrington followed. The other clubs followed when Sky came in with their money a couple of years s later. As others have said, even if you take away those 8 in a row, Wigan still have more challenge cups than anybody else! Get your coat son :)

:o
It would appear that he's logged off for some strange reason......
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 7:20 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 905
jinkin jimmy wrote:
That pair are probably on ten times Sneyd's salary and a run of the mill nobody like him showed them both up big time. This sport is doomed, think I'll start watching girls RU instead.


Except he's a back to back finals mom. Something those 2 run of the mil losers could only dream of it. He's twice the player of Williams and a hundred times the player of sick note Tomkins

Regards

King James
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:15 pm
fc-eaststander User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2034
Location: West Hull
I don't think the Wigan fans are arrogant I talked to plenty after the final and everyone I talked to excepted Hull where the better team and deserved the win there where talking points like all games but the general opinion was the right team won the match which was a great advertisement for the game so credit to both clubs on that, I think we will both lose this weekend for us we still have a great chance of the semi but for you it could be the end of your push to old Trafford good luck for the rest of the season
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL
