I don't think the Wigan fans are arrogant I talked to plenty after the final and everyone I talked to excepted Hull where the better team and deserved the win there where talking points like all games but the general opinion was the right team won the match which was a great advertisement for the game so credit to both clubs on that, I think we will both lose this weekend for us we still have a great chance of the semi but for you it could be the end of your push to old Trafford good luck for the rest of the season