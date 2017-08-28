number 6 wrote: How many of those challenge cup wins were when Wigan could buy up all the best players an no other club could compete with what Wigan were offering? As great as it is you had a clear advantage over every other team that eventually bankrupted your club and led to selling your home

Wigan were the only fully professional club for 2 years before Leeds and Saints & Warrington followed. The other clubs followed when Sky came in with their money a couple of years s later. As others have said, even if you take away those 8 in a row, Wigan still have more challenge cups than anybody else! Get your coat son