Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:18 am
Edinburgh Warrior
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 931
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Salty wrote:
If Williams and Tomkins were playing for Castleford they would be sensational.
I wish that we had Powell as coach...or Chester even.



The only time Wigan come alive is when Sam say's #### it and plays outwith the script (CC Semi-final . Wire last season). Everything about Wigan is so structured it's become to easy too read . George Williams is a very good player who can become a great player once he is old enough and has the balls to do a Sam and say #### it this isn't working lets play some rugby . At the moment there seems to be a fear to disobey and incur the wrath of the fuehrer.

Regards , EW
Last edited by Edinburgh Warrior on Mon Aug 28, 2017 8:00 am, edited 1 time in total.
Regards , EW
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:37 am
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2690
Location: wigan...where else!!
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
The only time Wigan come alive is Sam say's #### it and plays outwith the script (CC Semi-final . Wire last season). Everything about Wigan is so structured it's become to easy too read . George Williams is a very good player who can become a great player once he is old enough and has the balls to do a Sam and say #### it this isn't working lets play some rugby . At the moment there seems to be a fear to disobey and incur the wrath of the fuehrer.

Regards , EW

I wouldn't go calling Shaun wane on here, you will have the lynch mob after you. I think the Shaun wane fear factor has got a grip on some of our fans :wink:
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 9:46 am
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 114
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
And here is clear evidence of why Wigan is the most loathed club in RL. The arrogance of calling a player "a run of the mill nobody" when said player has not only just won the LT fir the second year on the trot, but managed the game to perfection.

The sport is doomed with people like you following it.


Smith also won the Lance Todd for doing exactly the same (and also a MoM performance against NZ) - yet almost everyone calls him an average 7. He's obviously being provocative with his statement but you can't argue that Sneyd's main asset is his kicking game. Nothing wrong with that and he kicked us to death and his goal kicking is amazing (the one he kicked from pretty much on the touchline was fantastic). Some HB's are the complete package, some have a specific asset that can win games.

Another thing is people like to level that Wigan fans are arrogant but that's sport. If Hull go on to win 19 Challenge Cups and 8 in a row you can bet Hull fans will behave in the same way. It's not something in the water in Wigan that makes fans expect success - they saw unprecedented success and some of the greatest ever players play for their team. Leeds fans have a similar attitude because of their prolonged success. If Cas continue the way they're going they will too. With success comes arrogance and then if you take it away, plenty will spit their dummy out.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:23 am
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10446
How many of those challenge cup wins were when Wigan could buy up all the best players an no other club could compete with what Wigan were offering? As great as it is you had a clear advantage over every other team that eventually bankrupted your club and led to selling your home
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:55 am
Finfin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1638
number 6 wrote:
How many of those challenge cup wins were when Wigan could buy up all the best players an no other club could compete with what Wigan were offering? As great as it is you had a clear advantage over every other team that eventually bankrupted your club and led to selling your home


Take away those 8 in a row if it pleases you and we have still won more trophies than any other club.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:58 am
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2470
Location: Atherton
number 6 wrote:
How many of those challenge cup wins were when Wigan could buy up all the best players an no other club could compete with what Wigan were offering? As great as it is you had a clear advantage over every other team that eventually bankrupted your club and led to selling your home


look how many local lads we had, now look at the Leeds team? Did they buy them or were they local? Could say the same about Hull etc, its a myth.
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:59 am
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10446
Finfin wrote:
Take away those 8 in a row if it pleases you and we have still won more trophies than any other club.




and yet your fans desert you when you need them most!
Re: Two Marquee Players when neither are Marquee
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 12:03 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2470
Location: Atherton
number 6 wrote:
and yet your fans desert you when you need them most!


the opposite, when they needed us the most was when we faced relegation and attendances rose quite a lot.
